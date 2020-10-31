Arjun Bijlani is in Goa with family to ring in his 38th birthday; see photos
It's TV's heartthrob Arjun Bijlani's birthday today, October 31, and the actor has checked in at Goa to celebrate his special day with family
Arjun Bijlani has had some tough last few months. With his wife Neha and son Ayaan testing positive for COVID-19, the actor has been working tirelessly to ensure their recovery. Now, since everyone in his family are healthy and have tested COVID-19 negative, he decided to ring in his birthday away from the hassle of Mumbai amid the peace and greenery of Goa.
Arjun, who has been garnering praise for his performance in the recently released music video 'Ishq Tanha', has also been creating a lot of buzz with his social media posts about his new look, fitness, fun videos and more.
Talking about the impromptu plan to Goa for his birthday, Arjun says, "Last few months have been mentally and physically draining for me and my family. We have battled COVID-19 together as a family. We couldn't do anything for Neha's birthday as well. So, we needed that time away from the city to rejuvenate and be together and feel the joy of celebrating an occasion as a family. I had time to get away for a weekend, so we decided to come to Goa," says Arjun.
Talking about how important it is for people to be mentally in a healthy and happy zone, Arjun says, "This pandemic has affected everyone's life in one way or the other. After we were unwell, we realised the need to be happy. Staying positive and happy plays a very important role in strengthening willpower. And staying closer to nature is always healing."
-
Born on October 31, 1982, Arjun Bijlani was born and raised in Mumbai. He studied in Bombay Scottish School, Mahim and graduated from HR College of Commerce and Economics. Arjun was 19 when his father Sudarshan Bijlani passed away. (All pictures courtesy: Arjun Bijlani's Instagram account)
-
Arjun was a model before he switched to acting. He was 22 when he made his acting debut. He first appeared in the television show as a lead actor in Kartika, which was produced by Balaji Telefilms. Jennifer Winget starred opposite him in the 2004 show.
-
However, the turning point in Arjun Bijlani's career was the show Left Right Left, where he played the role of Cadet Alekh Sharma. He rose to fame after his characters in Balaji Telefilms' shows Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Naagin.
-
Having started his career with the show Kartika in 2004, and then progressing to shows such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Arjun Bijlani is now one of the most popular actors in the Television industry.
-
Looking back on his 16-year-long journey (2004-2020), Arjun Bijlani feels there's still so much to do. "You play a lot of characters, but there's more to explore. I have been working as an actor for almost 15 years now, and the journey has been good. It gives me immense happiness that people accepted me," said Arjun in an interview in 2019.
-
Considering long-term stability in the acting world happens to a lucky few only, Arjun Bijlani feels no need to have a back-up business plan. But you will be surprised to know his alternate business! "For me business is not a back-up plan. Sachin Tendulkar is a cricket player and that's his passion. But he also has a restaurant... I don't think that's his back-up plan. Likewise, there are many people into acting but side by side they've started their business also. I have my own business, I have a wine shop in Andheri and acting is my passion. I'm more inclined towards my interest. I want to grow as an actor," said Arjun in an interview in 2012.
-
In 2016, Arjun Bijlani made his Bollywood debut with Direct Ishq. However, the film did not do any good for Arjun's new-found career in the film industry.
-
While his Bollywood debut didn't create any sort of ripples, he hasn't attempted another one yet. Asked why and he is quick to clarify, "I am working hard; so as of now, I don't have time for films and web series. My current shows are an ongoing thing. I can't take up anything, but you never know, in the near future."
-
With time, Arjun has developed a better understanding of how things work in Bollywood and he says he has rejected two-three movies because he doesn't want to sign anything for the sake of it.
-
"Now I understand things better. I've been meeting people, obviously for films and everything. I have said no to two-three films also, because I just don't see that I should be doing a film if I get it. If I do a film it has to be correct, the script has to be good. The film is the director's medium so who the director is matters. If it is someone you really want to work with, obviously I will do the film. But I just don't want to do any film, I'd rather do TV," Arjun Bijlani said.
-
Arjun Bijlani also participated in reality shows. He was a contestant in the ninth season of the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, although he got eliminated soon!
-
Arjun also hosted the reality show Dance Deewane (2018) which was judged by Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tushar Kalia and Shashank Khaitan.
-
On the personal front, Arjun Bijlani married his longtime girlfriend Neha in 2013. In 2015, Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha were blessed with their first child - son Ayaan Bijlani.
-
Arjun Bijlani believes that his son is one lucky charm for him. Ayaan was born in January (2015), and Arjun signed Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi in March and later he bagged Naagin. Arjun went on records to say that his son brought in a lot of positivity into his life.
-
Arjun Bijlani shares several photographs of him spending quality time with his son Ayaan and wife Neha.
-
Arjun Bijlani was last seen in the Zee5 web-show State of Siege: 26/11.
-
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Arjun Bijlani!
