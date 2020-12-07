Wish fulfilled! Arjun Mathur to share the screen space with Manoj Bajpayee in a digital film, Silence

Nominated at the International Emmy Awards this year, actor Arjun Mathur has in no time earned himself massive global stardom. Arjun's evolution as an actor has only been inspiring and as well hints on his unmatched talent. His web show, 'Made in Heaven' was a breakthrough and the actor received immense critical acclaim for his role of a gay man. He was last seen in 'The Gone Game', a suspense thriller series, which impressively was set, conceived, shot and released during the lockdown.

Currently, when Mathur is getting showered with love from fans all across the globe, we have some exciting news about the star. The versatile actor is now gearing up for his next film titled 'Silence' which is touted to be a murder mystery. What's exciting is that Arjun will begin shooting for 'Silence' this month itself, December 12th onwards.

Written and directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the suspense thriller is produced by Kiran Deohans under the Candid Creations banner. Premiering on ZEE5, the film features Mathur alongside the supremely talented Manoj Bajpayee. We hear that Arjun Mathur is extremely thrilled to work with Manoj Bajpayee, which is why he was keen to be a part of this project.

'Silence' also features Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, Vaquar Sheikh and Shishir Sharma in interesting roles.

