Asha Bhosle on sister Lata Mangeshkar: Her songs came back rushing to me

Over the past several days, Asha Bhosle has been busy rehearsing for her upcoming show in the city. However, the legendary singer took a break on Sunday to attend to more important matters — after all, sister Lata Mangeshkar was returning to Prabhu Kunj, their Pedder Road residence, after a month-long treatment at Breach Candy Hospital.

"We were all there for her homecoming," begins Bhosle, her face wearing an expression of relief and joy. On November 11, Mangeshkar was rushed to the city hospital after she complained of breathing problem. The legend's innumerable fans across the country joined the family in praying for her well-being as she battled pneumonia. Glad that the testing times are behind her, Bhosle says, "She is back and we are overjoyed. She is looking hale and hearty. I was looking at her last night, and at once, so many songs that she has made immortal with her voice came back rushing to me."

The next few days will see Bhosle divide her time between Mangeshkar and her riyaaz for the show, Asha Bhosle Live With The Bengal Tigers, which is scheduled for December 15. "When I attended the first edition of The Bengal Tigers in 2018 as a guest of honour, I liked the concept. Music composer Rahul Ranade, who is the curator of the show, pays tribute to four Bengali composers Salil Chowdhury, Hemant Kumar, RD Burman and SD Burman. I have done some outstanding work with all of them."



Of late, several of her chartbusters have been remixed. Ask her about her stance on old ditties being revisited, and she pragmatically says, "If the remix is good, I enjoy it. But that's not the case every time. It is easy to remix old songs because these composers are not attached to the tune. But they should ask the original composer. We have put in so much effort while making it. I hope the new composers understand the hard work [we put in] before destroying it. That's the reason I avoid listening to the radio."

