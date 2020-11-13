Australia pick uncapped Will Pucovski, Cameron Green for Tests vs India

The prodigiously talented pair of Will Pucovski and Cameron Green were among five uncapped players picked on Thursday in a 17-member Australian Test squad for the big-ticket four-match series against India, starting December 17. The other uncapped Test players in the Tim Paine-led side are fast bowler Sean Abbott—whose bouncer had accidentally hit Phil Hughes during a Sheffield Shield game in 2014, leading to his tragic death—leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson and all-rounder Michael Neser.

All the players who are yet to wear the Baggy Green have been called on the back of extraordinary performances in the domestic circuit in recent times, Cricket Australia said.

Cricket Australia's national selector Trevor Hohns said the Shield performances augur well for the country's cricketing future. "Two of those many standout players were of course Cameron Green and Will Pucovski," Hohns said in a statement. Each of these players, though, has represented Australia in other formats. The limited overs leg that comprises three ODIs and as many T20Is, will be held prior to the Tests, starting November 27.

