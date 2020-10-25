B-town buzz: Ashmit Patel is ready to roll; Badshah's sunburnt story

Last seen in Nirdosh (2018), Ashmit Patel is back on the scene with Saurabh Sharma's web series, Delhi Weds Haryana. It also features Haryanvi discuss thrower Bhavesh Kumar, who featured in P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar (2019). At 6.6', Kumar is considered the tallest actor in Bollywood.

Patel made his Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Inteha in 2003 and went on to do films like Murder, Dil Diya Hai, Fight Club, and Jai Ho. His web-series debut, The Bull Of Dalal Street, premiered on Ullu on February 21.

Sunburnt

The sunny skies of Maldives left Badshah with severe sunburn. Like most B-Town folk, the rapper is also on a junket to the island nation to lure in the tourists. Varun Dhawan, who is holidaying at the beach destination, replied, "Same". Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi with daughter Mehr, have also headed to the Maldives. Earlier, Taapsee Pannu and beau Mathias Boe were also there.

Ever since Badshah was named in a social media fake followers' scam, the rapper finds himself in hot water. It is alleged that he spent Rs 72 lakh to buy 75 million fake views for his song, Paagal Hai, to set a world record.

