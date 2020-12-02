B-town buzz: Kajol, Shriya Pilgaonkar share 'last month of 2020' post

It's December and 2020 is coming to a wrap. But Kajol feels almost the entire year — from March to November — felt like a time span of just 15 minutes owing to the pandemic and lockdown that stopped normal life for most of the year. "Just 2020 things," posted Kads to express her state of mind.

Reflecting a similar thought, The Gone Game actor Shriya Pilgaonkar shared on Instagram, "Patience and thankfulness. Last month of 2020."

The onset of December has made several film folk begin the countdown to 2021. They are hoping the current situation improves, films release and audience flock the theatres once again. Till then, the waiting game is on.

Meanwhile, actress Zoa Morani shared a quirky Boomerang as her 'December' post.

Talking about the COVID year specifically, Zoa said, "COVID-19 taught us that health is happiness. A shift happened within me (after I contracted the virus). We did not extensively talk about the importance of immunity. This virus put us on the same path."

