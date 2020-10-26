B-Town Buzz: Pooja Bhatt sets the record straight; Sanjay Dutt's spiritual recourse

After actor Luviena Lodh accused Mahesh Bhatt and family of harassment, saying that she is the filmmaker's nephew Sumit Sabherwal's wife, Pooja Bhatt took to social media to set things straight. She wrote, "The lady in question is married to Sumit Sabherwal, a senior production manager and head of the production at Vishesh Films. Sumit is not Mahesh Bhatt's nephew as mentioned, nor related to him in any way." The filmmaker is planning legal action against Lodh.

Spiritual recourse

Days after revealing that he is cancer-free, Sanjay Dutt disclosed that he has been consulting a spiritual healer, Raghunath Guruji. "He is a wonderful person. He is also a palm reader and his predictions are amazing. I am grateful for his presence in my life," the actor tweeted along with his picture. During Navratri, the actor also performed a special puja for three days at his Pali Hill home. Dutt is said to have turned spiritual, which he feels has helped in his treatment.

Blessed to meet this man #Raghunath Guruji. He is a wonderful person and an amazing spiritual healer. He is also a palm reader and his predictions are amazing.

I am grateful for his presence in my life and for his predictions! pic.twitter.com/Sft0ovb7Q9 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 23, 2020

Shimit's back

After a long hiatus, director-editor Shimit Amin returns to the scene. He has helmed one episode of buddy Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, which dropped on Netflix. Best remembered for his Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India (2007), Amin's films include Ab Tak Chappan (2004) and Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year (2009). Buzz is that he will be announcing a film soon.

