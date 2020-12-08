Back in the fold! Amar Upadhyay reunites with Ekta Kapoor for Molkki

Close to two decades ago, Amar Upadhyay aka Mihir Virani had exited Ekta Kapoor's Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to pursue a career in films. Though his hope of stardom didn't materialise, the actor has no qualms about it. "Things did not [pan out] as I had hoped, but it worked out exactly how it is supposed to. I believe, whatever happens, happens for a reason. Kyunkii has been an important part of my life, so has the association with Ekta Kapoor. The fact that even after 20 years, people remember me as Mihir Virani, is commendable," says the actor.

Now, Upadhyay has reunited with Kapoor for Molkki. The show sees him play sarpanch Virendra Pratap Singh, who 'buys' a bride, after becoming a widower with two children. "I went with my gut feeling for this show. It tackles bride buying, which is prevalent in many parts of Haryana. Did you know that in 2019, there were over 1.3 lakh cases of molkki marriages?" The actor has complete faith in his director and producer as he says, "In this digital era, the content of Molkki will hold its own against any web series."

Besides shining a spotlight on the practice of bride buying, the daily soap will focus on the love story between a 40-year-old and a 20-something character. "It will be interesting to see how their track shapes up," he says. Set to feature in Salman Khan's production Kagaz, Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Upadhyay is content with the way his career is currently taking shape. "The size of the role does not matter; you can convince the audience with just one scene."

