Badshah's Genda Phool, featuring Jacqueline is most watched video

Badshah's Genda Phool is the most-watched music video of the year, according to YouTube India. The video, which featured Jacqueline Fernandez, courted controversy for not crediting original composer, Ratan Kahar.

The online video-sharing platform's most-watched 2020 video list also includes singer B Praak's Dil tod ke, Haryanvi song Moto, and Illegal weapon 2.0 and Muqabala, from the Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D.

In a media interaction earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez was quoted saying, "I am extremely happy and grateful that people have showered so much love towards the song. We crossed 550 million views recently and it's insane! I had so much fun shooting this song. It was a different experience as genre was unexplored for me. The whole process was super exciting— from wearing a Bengali attire that I had never donned to experiencing the touch of folk music and overall, the vibe with its beats."

The actress further added, "It was lovely to see the fan videos as well as the fans recreating the looks and making dance covers on it. I am so happy that we could entertain everyone with this track during the lockdown."

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Bachchan Pandey. Speaking about the film, Jacqueline will begin shooting with Akshay, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi from the first week of January in Jaisalmer. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will be reportedly shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

