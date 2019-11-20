Banita Sandhu to play the female lead in Vicky Kaushal-starrer

Post the grand success of Uri, Vicky Kaushal is now busy with the Sardar Udham Singh biopic. In the film, Vicky will be seen as Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, former lieutenant governor of Punjab, in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. While the makers revealed the first look of the biopic featuring Kaushal in April this year, the makers kept the details of the female lead under wraps.

Finally, after a long search, Vicky has finally found his leading lady. She is none other than Banita Sandhu, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan in October. Banita, who recently completed the Tamil version of Sandeep Vanga's Arjun Reddy, confirmed her next project in an interview with Deccan Chronicle. She said, "I am in Udham Singh. We shot for it in Punjab. Vicky Kaushal is amazing and it was great to be back working with the October team again."

With her stellar performance in October, we are certainly looking forward to seeing her teaming up with Vicky.

Meanwhile, Vicky, who began shooting in Punjab last month, paid respect at Golden Temple in Amritsar before commencing shooting. Vicky shared a photograph of himself praying on Instagram. "Babaji, mehr bakshyo. #SardarUdhamSingh here we go!" he captioned the image.

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, Vicky will be seen essaying the role of Udham Singh in the film. The film will witness a massive shoot schedule across various countries this year. The film is penned by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Sardar Udham Singh will release on October 2, 2020.

Apart from the biopic, Vicky will also feature in Karan Johar's upcoming period drama Takht and debutante Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship. He will also be seen playing Sam Manekshaw in a film directed by Meghna Gulzar and written by Bhavani Iyer. Manekshaw was the chief of the Indian Army in 1971 when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan.

