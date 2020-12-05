Barca boss: Messi and money talk at Camp Nou not helping

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman on Friday expressed his irritation with interim president Carles Tusquets who the day before said the club had financial problems and should have sold Lionel Messi in the summer.

"The comments from outside do not interest me and those from inside the club do not help us to have the tranquility to do our job, which is to win the games," Koeman said at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s Liga game against Cadiz. "We cannot control the statements from outside, but those from inside the club, I believe that it is different," he said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news