Basanti is a scream aloud song from Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

A perfect song to chill and match your mood on a bad, stressful day by screaming aloud BasantiAaj (2 times) … kuttonkesaamnenanaach". The song from the movie SurajPeMangalbhari is full of energy, quirky, funny as well as entertaining with some badass lyrics thrown in that is highly enjoyable and hummable. The lyricist Danish Sabri is in terrific form with some well written verses that are a scream as well as situational.

KarishmaTanna looks super-hot while Manoj Bajpai aces the steps to create a delightful song that is bound to top the charts this season thanks to the gyrations of Basanti and a deadly salivating Veeru!

The trendy and satirical lyrics are a roar and begins with a preamble "Kutte ko jaanne keliye kutta banna padt ahai". These metaphoric words of wisdom are indeed very true and sermonising! Just like the trailer, the song carries on the trend of the humour quotient with some upbeat music.

Javed - Mohsin composer duo have really done a commendable job for creating this commercial song with the sound of the 90s. There is a heavy usage of live instrumentation and the music duo have sung the song with gusto with the able support of PayalDev and Danish Sabri. The combination has come out with a cracker of a song that is bound to set alight one and all in this festive season.

The movie has been directed by Abhishek Sharma who is known for his social comedies and produced by Zee Studios. The movie is all set to release this Diwali.

