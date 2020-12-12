BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Rohit Sharma joining Australia test series: He is fit

The Indian team received a big boost with the availability of Rohit Sharma for the third and fourth Tests against Australia. The Mumbai batsman, who picked up a hamstring injury during the IPL, cleared the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and is set to fly Down Under in a "couple of days".



Arun Dhumal

The BCCI is yet to figure out whether Rohit should land in Sydney or Melbourne considering the 14-day quarantine rule in Australia. "According to their quarantine rule, he [Rohit] will be booked...Melbourne or Sydney. [He will fly out] in two to three days. He will be available from the third Test onwards because of the 14-day quarantine period. So, he will miss the second Test," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told mid-day on Friday.

The Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be played from December 26 to 30. There's an eight-day gap before the third Test kicks off from January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Rohit's 14-day quarantine period is likely to end by December 28 if he lands in Australia on December 14. Rohit's integration with the team in a bio-secure bubble will be crucial. If he lands in Melbourne, he will get to spend three days, post his quarantine period, with the Indian team.

Dhumal said Rohit will be in regular touch with the Indian team support staff if required upon landing. "He is fit and will do his regular routine [in the room]. We have sent additional staff with the team, so they will work it out there. The team was divided into two parts, some stayed outside [the bio-secure bubble], while some went inside [the bubble]. Whatever the requirement, it will be worked out accordingly. Our physios are working it out," said Dhumal.

The BCCI office bearer confirmed Rohit cleared all the fitness parameters set out at the NCA. Rohit's injury became a massive talking point. He was initially not included for the Australian tour and the BCCI said they would monitor his progress.

However, hours after the selection meeting on October 26, Rohit was seen batting in the Mumbai Indians net that set tongues wagging. He missed four IPL games and played for the franchise in the IPL play-offs, leading the defending champions to their fifth title.

Skipper Virat Kohli's lack of clarity comment regarding Rohit's fitness status added fuel to the fire, forcing BCCI to issue a clarification that the limited overs vice-captain flew to Mumbai to meet his sick father and then head to the NCA to complete his rehab process.

