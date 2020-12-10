Ben Cutting's fiancee Erin Holland has got wedding woes!

Australian cricketer Ben Cutting and his TV presenter fiancee Erin Holland, who were set to get married earlier this year, will have to wait for next year to find a suitable date for their wedding. Holland revealed that it had been a difficult year for them as a couple, due to COVID-19 pandemic and border restrictions.



Ben Cutting

"It's been really difficult. I had that period where we were all in lockdown and it kind of felt that we were in it together and I was with Ben and I came back from working overseas," Holland was quoted as saying by Daily Mail Australia.

Holland felt that the couple got to spend time together during lockdown, but it was stressful to reschedule their wedding twice. "That time together was lovely, we never ever spent more than a couple of weeks in a row together.

Rescheduling the wedding twice now has not been fun. It's been quite a stress and the longer it goes on, the harder it is to get your head around. For us, our schedules change so quickly, we don't know if Ben will even be available for certain dates," said Holland.

