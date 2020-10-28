Best of La Liga on social media: Osasuna complete 100 years; Modric's wayward pass

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Spanish League football match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 24, 2020. Pic/ AFP

El Clasico, European competitions, special centenary celebrations… it’s been a busy week for La Liga clubs. Here’s a roundup of some of the top social media moments from around La Liga.

Wishing Osasuna a happy centenary

Saturday marked CA Osasuna’s 100th anniversary, founded in October 24th 1920. The Pamplona-based club celebrated their centenary in style, winning 1-0 at home to Athletic Club on Saturday afternoon and were sent congratulations by various clubs from around La Liga. That included their opponents and local rivals Athletic Club, who shared an article detailing some of the historic matchups played between the two teams over all these years.

ð On the day of their centenary, we go back to 1923 to look at the first of 119, official and unofficial, matches -today's is the 120th- played between Athletic and Osasuna.



ð¯ ð­ð¼ð¿ð¶ð¼ð»ð®ð¸, @caosasuna_en â¼ï¸#OsasunaAthletic #AthleticClub ð¦https://t.co/1AGJCh8Hna — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) October 24, 2020

Celebrating a big El Clasico win

Real Madrid claimed victory in the season’s first El Clasico and the capital city club’s players shared their euphoria on social media after the match. “Esto es el Real Madrid” – or, “This is Real Madrid” – was one phrase that was repeated again and again by stars such as Marco Asensio and Luka Modric.

Gran partido del equipo. Este es el camino a seguir. ¡Esto es el @realmadrid ! #MA11 ð¤



A great match from the team. This is the path to follow. This is @realmadrid ! #MA11 ð¤ pic.twitter.com/1NZl0PXymO — Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) October 24, 2020

Esto es el Real Madrid â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/3HeWR8ppLT — Luka ModriÄ (@lukamodric10) October 24, 2020

Hay que luchar siempre, esto es el REAL MADRID! El más grande de todos! ¡Enhorabuena a todos, fue un gran partido, +3! #HalaMadrid #ElClásico @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/E9P2O48ilW — Rodrygo Goes (@RodrygoGoes) October 24, 2020

Laughing off a wayward pass

Having won El Clasico, Real Madrid were able to return home with smiles on their faces on Saturday evening. Even though there was a slightly awkward moment for Luka Modric during the game when he passed the ball to Rodrygo when the Brazilian was off the pitch and waiting to come on as a substitute, the Croatian was able to laugh this off afterwards on social media. “Calm, I’m still outside [the pitch],” Rodrygo wrote in a tweet after the game. “Why didn’t you play me a one-two?” ModriÄ jokingly replied.

Taking part in Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Last week marked Breast Cancer Awareness Day in Spain, while the whole month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month around the world. Joining in with this initiative, several La Liga clubs shared posts on social media and wore pink clothing.

ð½ï¸ VCF keepers trained with pink jerseys today to help raise awareness on #WorldBreastCancerDay ð — Valencia CF ð¦ðð (@valenciacf_en) October 19, 2020

ð El @valenciacf se suma a la lucha contra el cáncer de mama con la equipación rosa en sus tres porteros#DíaMundialdelCáncerdeMama ð #AMUNTValencia ð¦ — Valencia CF ð¦ðð (@valenciacf) October 19, 2020

Showing off some new technology

Yet another La Liga stadium has installed a spider cam to enhance the broadcast experience, with Cadiz’s Ramon de Carranza the latest to adopt this technology. Cadiz home matches will now be broadcast with a brand-new viewing angle and the Andalusian club offered a behind-the-scenes look at the camera before their Sunday match against Villarreal.

Our #SkyCam at the Carranza is ready to soar above the action - it makes its debut on Sunday for #CádizVillarreal! https://t.co/yYrtfLHj2V — Cádiz CF ð¬ð§ðºð¸ (@Cadiz_CFEN) October 23, 2020

