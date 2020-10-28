Search

Best of La Liga on social media: Osasuna complete 100 years; Modric's wayward pass

Published: 28 October, 2020 11:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Hereâs a roundup of some of the top social media moments from around LaLiga.

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Spanish League football match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 24, 2020. Pic/ AFP
El Clasico, European competitions, special centenary celebrations… it’s been a busy week for La Liga clubs. Here’s a roundup of some of the top social media moments from around La Liga.

Wishing Osasuna a happy centenary

Saturday marked CA Osasuna’s 100th anniversary, founded in October 24th 1920. The Pamplona-based club celebrated their centenary in style, winning 1-0 at home to Athletic Club on Saturday afternoon and were sent congratulations by various clubs from around La Liga. That included their opponents and local rivals Athletic Club, who shared an article detailing some of the historic matchups played between the two teams over all these years.

Celebrating a big El Clasico win

Real Madrid claimed victory in the season’s first El Clasico and the capital city club’s players shared their euphoria on social media after the match. “Esto es el Real Madrid” – or, “This is Real Madrid” – was one phrase that was repeated again and again by stars such as Marco Asensio and Luka Modric.

Laughing off a wayward pass

Having won El Clasico, Real Madrid were able to return home with smiles on their faces on Saturday evening. Even though there was a slightly awkward moment for Luka Modric during the game when he passed the ball to Rodrygo when the Brazilian was off the pitch and waiting to come on as a substitute, the Croatian was able to laugh this off afterwards on social media. “Calm, I’m still outside [the pitch],” Rodrygo wrote in a tweet after the game. “Why didn’t you play me a one-two?” ModriÄ jokingly replied.

Taking part in Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Last week marked Breast Cancer Awareness Day in Spain, while the whole month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month around the world. Joining in with this initiative, several La Liga clubs shared posts on social media and wore pink clothing.

Showing off some new technology

Yet another La Liga stadium has installed a spider cam to enhance the broadcast experience, with Cadiz’s Ramon de Carranza the latest to adopt this technology. Cadiz home matches will now be broadcast with a brand-new viewing angle and the Andalusian club offered a behind-the-scenes look at the camera before their Sunday match against Villarreal.

