Bharat makers recreate Delhi of the 1950s in Mumbai's Film City for Salman Khan

bollywood

Salman Khan starrer Bharat makers recreate capital of the 1950s at Film City, as final leg of film starts in January 2019

The unit has recreated old Delhi at Film City

Currently on a hiatus as they prepare to ring in leading man Salman Khan's 53rd birthday on December 27, the makers of Bharat will kick off the last leg of the patriotic drama in January 2019. mid-day has it that the month-long shoot for the climax sequences will be held at Mumbai's Film City, where the unit will recreate the Delhi of the 1950s.



Salman Khan

A source from the creative team tells mid-day, "Three expensive sets are being set-up in the studio's Josh Maidan 1 and 2, and an open field, respectively. Acropolis's Rajnish Hedao, who was the production designer for several of Khan's past releases, has recreated old Delhi. Apart from parts of the climax, an important dramatic sequence, featuring Salman and Katrina [Kaif], will be shot." The sets, the source adds, were created over a period of three months.

The developments were confirmed by co-producer Nikhil Namit, who said, "The script demanded that we showcase old Delhi, hence, we created a huge set in Film City." This isn't the first time that the makers of Ali Abbas Zafar's film will recreate parts of a city in a studio. Having failed to procure permission to shoot at the Wagah Border last month, the unit recreated the location in Ballowal.

Also Read: Salman Khan attends Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' reception, leaves without meeting the couple

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates