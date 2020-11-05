Bianca Gascoigne feels like she's 'married' to Kris Boyson; he calls her 'wife material'

Reality TV star Bianca Gascoigne, the adopted daughter of England football legend Paul, has revealed that isolating with boyfriend Kris Boyson during the COVID-19 pandemic has brought them closer.



"The funny thing is, we've fast-forwarded like three years because of lockdown. In a normal dating situation, people see each other once a week. We had our first date the week before lockdown and then went into lockdown and spent every second of every day with each other. I feel like we're a married couple already to be honest," Bianca was quoted as saying by British entertainment website, Female First.



Kris Boyson

Meanwhile, Boyson finds Bianca as perfect wife material. "I'll be finishing work after a hard day and even if she's had work, she'll always make sure dinner is ready. It's amazing because it shows that she's committed.



Paul Gascoigne

Bianca is ultimate wifey material. But we just bounce off each other. She's got a great personality and we just get on and have a laugh," said Boyson.

