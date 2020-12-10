Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla and Vikas Gupta devise a plan to amp up the entertainment level

They say rules are made to be broken and with mastermind Vikas Gupta making his dramatic entry into the Bigg Boss 14 house, the housemates are guaranteed a rollercoaster of fun and adventures. In this Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala clip, we see Vikas discussing his mischievous plans with Abhinav and Rubina, vowing to infuse the house with a fresh sense of excitement and vigour.

In an interesting discussion with Rubina and Abhinav, Vikas explained his plans to add new life into the Bigg Boss house stating, "I have an idea rules thoda bohot idhar udhar hote hai, dant padti hai, phir hum sahi ho jate hai. Par galti karenge tabhi toh pata chalega ki galti hai (Rules go a little haywire, they scold us, but then things get back on track. But we'll only know it's a mistake once we make it)! Naye rules ko bhi experiment karenge sabhi toh maza aayega (It'll be fun if everyone experiments with the rules), there will be some fun, it's very important yaar. "

Abhinav expressed his excitement towards Vikas' plans saying, "That is really needed. Jab who Shardul aaya na, tab thoda fun hua. Phir jab Aly aaya, tab maine bhi fun kiya (It was fun when Shardul had entered the house. Then when Aly came, I had a lot of fun). Aly is fun. Mujhe company chahiye, agar mein akela hoon then I can't have fun (I need company, if I'm alone I can't have fun)." Rubina agreed with his point, adding, "Aap mein woh masti lana, to tickle that funny bones, you need someone who can do that."

We're mighty excited to see what fun the challengers and housemates drum up in the coming weeks! Catch all the inside scoop from the house only on Bigg Boss Extra Masala on Voot!

