Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla recalls his terrifying trek incident in Chandigarh

Bigg Boss 14's Abhinav Shukla is known for being incredibly an adrenaline junkie, always looking for adventurous and daring treks to partake in. One such nature trail took a dangerously wrong turn when Abhinav got stuck and had to be rescued from the mountains! In this exclusive Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip only on Voot, Abhinav retells the terrifying tale.

When asked by Jaan if he'd ever faced a mishap, Abhinav recalled a chilling story of when he got stuck trekking with friends. In an honest conversation, Abhinav said, "Mujhe rescue karna pada. Chandigarh fort hai, bohot purana. Wahan upar mandir hai. Uska trek hai, climb hai thodi si. Joh trek route hai, woh normal hai, log jaate hai. Lekin humne shaam ko trekking shuru ki, almost setting sun tha. Toh humne galat rasta le liya, aur woh tha pura rock face. Pathar, pathar, pathar. (I had to be rescued. From a very old fort in Chandigarh. It had a temple at the top, which has a trek. There is a trek route, which is used normally, but we ended up taking a wrong one. It was full of rocky surface and difficult to climb.)"

He further added, "You can't climb it unless you have ropes, technical woh saara kuch hai. Usko technical climb bolte hain. 16-17 ghante baad humko rescue kiya gaya wahan se. Uske liya ek proper team aayi, rock climbers ki. (The climb became difficult since it was technical and required ropes. We were rescued after 16-17 hours by a team of professional rock climbers.)"

We can't imagine how scary that trek must have been! Kudos to Abhinav for being so brave and strong in the face of adversity. Tune in to Bigg Boss Extra Masala to catch many more such fascinating tales from the contestants of Bigg Boss Season 14!

