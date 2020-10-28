Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin's friend Aly Goni to enter the house soon?

Buzz is Aly Goni will enter Bigg Boss 14 next week. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is the rumoured beau of the contestant, Jasmin Bhasin, though they maintain they are just good friends. The makers want to surprise Bhasin with his entry in the Salman Khan hosted show. It is said that he was offered Bigg Boss 14 but turned it down as at that time he was shooting for Boney Kapoor's web series, Zidd.

In an interview earlier, "I have always maintained that Aly and I are best of friends, I am not in a relationship with him. For the past two years, I am being called his girlfriend. Earlier, I would laugh off these rumours, but now, they have started to affect me. When I am linked with close friends, it affects my friendship with them, and that's upsetting."

She further added, "I am an independent girl, who is working hard to create an identity for myself and I don't want to be known just as someone's girlfriend. We talk about women empowerment, but why is it that instead of appreciating a woman for her work and recognising all her sacrifices and struggles, all we do is tag her as someone's girlfriend? I request people to actually empower and respect women, and not just talk about it."

Recognise him?

Aman Verma was spotted in a new salt-and-pepper look at the lauch of an entertainment app. "During the lockdown, I stopped colouring my hair," he informs. The actor has been receiving compliments for the silver streaks, "so it's good, I guess," says Verma, who is shooting for Dilip Gulati's Nyay: The Justice, which is inspired by the life of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

View this post on Instagram The new normal .... A post shared by aman yatan verma (@amanyatanverma) onOct 25, 2020 at 4:26am PDT

