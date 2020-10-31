Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani is single and ready to mingle?

Nishant Singh Malkhani has the girls going gaga over him even while he is inside the "Bigg Boss" house. But did you know the actor is single, and well, ready to mingle.

In a heart-to-heart conversation with co-contestant Kavita Kaushik, Nishant revealed that he is single, and also spoke about his two past relationships and what went wrong.

He said, "Jab mein actor bannke Mumbai aagaya tab by chance same time par relationship start hi hua tha ki I had to move to Mumbai aur woh air hostess bann gayi toh woh month mein ek hi baar aati thi and we used to spend that day. Toh woh rishta chala kuch 3-4 saal kuch iss tarah se mahine mein ek din millke. Lekin ussmein kya problem hui na ki humne kabhi ek dusre ke saath itna time spend nahi kiya long term continuously ki hum samaj paaye ek dusre ko. Aap mahine mein 1-2 baar mile ho agar apne boyfriend ya girlfriend se toh aap inherently apne best behaviour mein hote ho, aap nahi chahte ki woh din kharab ho (When I came to Mumbai to become an actor, I was in a relationship. My girlfriend was an air hostess, and because of which we used to meet only once. It went on for 3-4 years. Unfortunately, because of her work we were not able to know each other, understand each other)".

He continued, "Par firr ek time aaya ki mein ekdum hi saturated hogaya, kyunki mujhe unnki kuch baatein nahi thik lagi, unhone kuch ghusse mein mere parents ke baare mein bol diya, toh firr meine uss chiz ko samjha aur meine kaha yaar I don't think long term mein dekh paa raha hu yeh chiz. But that's ok she is married now and we have a respectful conversation jab bhi baat hoti hai (Slowly and gradually, the relationship became saturated. She is married now, and we have a respectful conversation)".

Nishant added, "Ek – dedh saal ka mera aur relation hua tha beech mein but woh bhi firr galat insaan ke saath hi hogaya tha, matlab mere liye galat insaan tha but waise I am sure thik hoga, but then I was like meri choice hi galat hai (For a year-and-a-half, I was in an another relationship. But this time too, I fell for a wrong person. I was confident that things will work out eventually, but didn't happened).

When Kavita later asked him about his relationship status, he said, "Abhi single abhi kuch nahi (Now I am single)".

So ladies, hope you are listening, because the way he is performing and giving his best in the reality show, it won't be long before he is taken.

