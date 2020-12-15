Bigg Boss 14: VIkas Gupta opens up about the responsibilities he took at a young age

They say with great power comes great responsibility, and challenger Vikas Gupta demonstrated his resolve by taking on the challenge of starting his career at a tender age despite all the struggle that accompanies it. The housemate catapulted into fame after his stint on Bigg Boss Season 11, giving him this powerful challenger position in this latest season. In this Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala clip, he vulnerably discloses how he feels his choice to take on so much responsibility impacted his early adulthood.

In a candid conversation, Rubina asks about the impact of the responsibilities he took at a young age, to which Gupta replies, "I haven't lived my young years. Not because of the responsibilities, but because of the choices I made. What were the responsibilities on me? I took the decision of taking it myself. That's because I thought that we are born stupid and are then moulded by our parents in such a way that we have the power of performing our responsibilities perfectly and accurately. Parents wish for us to be Lord Ram. But even they have to understand that sometimes we have to assume the roles of Laxman, Kaushalya, Dashrat in our lives."

We think it's commendable that Vikas has been able to amass so much success at such a young age. Keep up with all his antics in the Bigg Boss house only on Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala on Voot.

