Bigg Boss 14's Jasmin Bhasin: Have met Salman Khan but always froze with awe in front of him

Actor Jasmin Bhasin is doing quite well in the 14th season of the reality show Bigg Boss. While she has been a huge Bigg Boss fan over the last few years, another reason for her excitement is that she will meet her favourite actor Salman Khan.

Salman, like every year, will host the show and meet the contestants every weekend. “Every year I meet him for a show or some integration. But I always freeze when I meet him. I am a Salman Khan fan. I have grown up seen in his films. I have the biggest crush on him and I meet him every year and I can’t even talk to him. I have seen almost all his films and I think the most favourite is Ek Tha Tiger,” she said just before entering in Bigg Boss house.

Every year, the buzz around Salman Khan favouring starts making the news. “It is said about everyone everywhere, but I don’t think there is any favouritism. He just gives an opinion," she says but also goes on to add, "If I feel something like that then I will say it because I speak my mind. If something like this happens, I will politely ask him."

