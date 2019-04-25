Bipasha Basu: My classes will help women in self-defense and fitness

bollywood

Bipasha Basu is ready to roll out the first set of self-defense training centres in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata by year-end.

Bipasha Basu

Two years ago, Bipasha Basu had expressed her interest in launching self-defense training centres across the country for women. Now, mid-day has learnt that she is ready to roll out the first set of training centres in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata by year-end.

A source reveals, "The girls will be trained in mixed martial arts and karate. Bipasha will host a special session towards the end of each course." Confirming the news, Basu says, "The idea of starting this course was because I have always been particular about fitness. The working women of today need to be concerned about their health. These courses will teach them self-defense and keep them fit at the same time."

