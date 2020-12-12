Birthday Special: Superstar Rajinikanth and his tryst with Hindi Cinema

Rajinikanth isn't the kind of name his fan would want to hear before we add the tag of Superstar behind it. It's just not Rajinikanth, it's Superstar Rajinikanth. For most of the actors, we wait for their appearances on the screen before we can scream our lungs out. In his case, the moniker is enough. His films are an event, they deserve at least one experience in Chennai, where entering a hall is akin to a temple.

But his hysteria began to catch hold of the Hindi film audiences with 1983's Andhaa Kaanoon. It was his launch in Hindi Cinema. The swag and the nonchalance were intact that made him a Superstar in South. Six years later, he acted with Sridevi and Sunny Deol in the comedy, ChaalBaaz. It was a Sridevi showreel, but this man held his own as an alcohol-lover taxi driver.

Personally, there's no greater joy than to watch a Tamil film in Hindi with Rajinikanth in the lead. His collaborations with S. Shankar are the most fun at the movies. They came together for the first time in 2007's Sivaji: The Boss, which released in Hindi as Shivaji: The Boss. The maverick and mad filmmaker adores his protagonists as vigilantes driven by the indefatigable thirst to wipe out corruption from the system, ultimately transforming the nation to a better country to live in.

Here, he essayed the role of the eponymous character who relocates to India after establishing his business in the USA. He locks horns with a conniving minister and all hell breaks loose, for the monster, yes we mean the minister, not for Shivaji. Right from their first confrontation scene to their last, the nation already knows nothing can happen to this man, because he's being played by the infallible Rajinikanth.

Also Read: Rajinikanth Wears Mask And Drives Lamborghini, Pic Goes Viral

Three years later, he donned a double role in one of the most imaginative double roles ever. The film was Robot, which was titled Enthiran in Tamil. One Rajinikanth was Dr. Vasi, a scientist who makes an Andro-Humanoid Robot, Chitti (the second Rajinikanth). When the creation turns on the creator, all hell breaks loose again. Here came the tricky part, who would win in this battle between man and machine, especially when both of them are being essayed by Rajinikanth?

What sucked us into this world was the filmmaker's audacity and no-holds-barred imagination. The stunning visual effects and a rollicking Rajinikanth made Robot a fun, fantastic and ferocious outing at the movies. Going grander with the sequel 2.0, Shankar only proved his thoughts know no bounds, just like love. And his love for grandeur was evident in every frame of the 2018 blockbuster.

The Superstar is known for his humility and reclusive nature, but his aura on the celluloid is the complete opposite. For all those who continued to preach about the vitality of looks to be successful in films, Superstar Rajinikanth were the two words that shut them up, as the man flipped his cigarettes and goggles and continued to rise and roar. Happy Birthday, Sir!

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Rajinikanth To Announce Political Party On December 31, Launch In January

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news