Bollywood extends birthday greetings to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 47 on November 1, 2020, Bollywood celebs took to social media to extend birthday greetings to their 'Aish'
As the dazzling blue-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 47 on Sunday, Bollywood divas Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Anushka Sharma extended greetings to her.
The Former Miss World's 'Devdas' co-star Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram stories to post a throwback picture of herself with Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. "Happiest birthday greetings to you Aishwarya. Working alongside you for DEVDAS seems like yesterday. Wishing you a great year ahead," she wrote along with the picture.
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra also posted a similar picture of herself with the birthday girl and her daughter and penned down a sweet birthday wish for her. "Happiest birthday to you Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. May you always be blessed abundantly, my dear," she wrote.
Anushka Sharma also shared a picture of her 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' co-star and wrote, "Happy Birthday Aish. May you keep spreading radiance all around."
The former Miss World and the radiant beauty is celebrating her 47th birthday with her family.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan competes in the swimsuit parade during the finals for Miss World 1994 in Sun City on November 20, 1994. (All pictures courtesy: mid-day archives and AFP)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after being crowned Miss World 1994. Ash was the second Indian to win the crown; Reita Faria being the first. She won the title in 1966.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Sushmita Sen. The latter won the Miss Universe title in the same year as Ash won Miss World 1994.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan offering prayers with her family. Her father, Krishnaraj, was a marine biologist, and mother, Vrinda, is a homemaker. Ash's elder brother, Aditya, is an engineer in the Merchant Navy.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with hubby Abhishek Bachchan. After a much-hyped love affair, they tied the knot in April 2007. On-screen, they have been seen together in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Umrao Jaan (2006), Dhoom 2 (2006), Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010).
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. The two have starred together in a number of movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin (2002), Khakee (2004) and Raincoat (2004).
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Jackie Shroff. The two shared screen space in Devdas.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Suniel Shetty. They have acted together in Umrao Jaan (2006), Kyun! Ho Gaya Na (2004) and Radheshyam Seetaram (2002). The last movie, which had both Aishwarya and Suniel in double roles, got shelved.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugs actor Anil Kapoor at an awards function. Anil and Ash have worked with each other in Taal, Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Fanney Khan.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with ex-flame Vivek Oberoi during the shoot of Kyun Ho Gaya Na (2004). The two split after a brief affair.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Anil Kapoor on the sets of Taal, which also starred Akshaye Khanna.
Bobby Deol and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during the shoot of 23rd March 1931 Shaheed in Mumbai. Ash had a special appearance in the film. Aishwarya, in fact, made her Bollywood debut opposite Bobby in the 1997 film Pyaar Ho Gaya.
Click on to see photos of vintage pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and read some interesting trivia about the actress...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was born into a Tulu speaking family in Mangalore, Karnataka.
This is a rarely seen photo of her from her early days in Bollywood.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's family later moved to Mumbai where she studied in Arya Vidya Mandir High School.
In picture: Aishwarya Rai seen walking the ramp at a show.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan studied at Jai Hind College for a year and then joined Ruparel College.
In picture: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at a film event.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is trained in classical dance and music.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had also considered a career in medicine.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dreamed of becoming an architect. She had enrolled herself in Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture but later opted out to pursue a career in modelling.
In 1993, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starred in a Pepsi commercial with Aamir Khan and Mahima Chaudhry.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and her first Hindi film 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya' released in the same year.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first commercial success was the Tamil romantic drama 'Jeans' (1998).
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won two Filmfare Best Actress awards for her performances in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' (1999) and 'Devdas' (2002).
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with former PM, the late P V Narsimha Rao. During this meeting back in the 90s, Ash, who is often hounded by fans for autographs, actually took an autograph of Rao!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen in 'Fanney Khan' alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Her next film is Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil-language historical drama, which is set to release in 2021.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with 'Titanic' actor Billy Zane and other celebs at an event.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at an event to promote a luxury watch brand.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was hospitalised in Mumbai on April 3, 2003. She had suffered a fracture on the sets of her film Khakee when a jeep skidded and knocked into her.
Aishwarya Rai offers sweets to a child at Sishu Bhavan, a home for destitute babies run by Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity, in Kolkata on December 17, 2002.
Here's wishing the stunning Aishwarya a very happy birthday!
The beautiful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her 47th birthday on November 1. On the special occasion, here are some pictures of the former Miss World-turned-Bollywood actress that you may not have seen before!
