Brit boxer Joshua returns to ring with an eye on Tyson Fury clash

Anthony Joshua takes on Kubrat Pulev on his return to the ring in London on Saturday, with one eye on a potential all-British heavyweight unification bout against Tyson Fury.

Former Olympic champion Joshua defends his IBF, WBA and WBO belts at Wembley Arena against the veteran Bulgarian in front of 1,000 fans. Joshua, 31, will be desperate to avoid another shock in the mould of his defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.

"Just because I took a loss to Ruiz, that is not enough to change me because I have character," he said. "I will definitely get hit and he will definitely get hit and it will be about the last man standing. I am prepared for it to go to the final bell, I feel I am a 15-round fighter and if it needs to go 12, I am ready."

