Brooklyn Beckham, fiancee Nicola Peltz postpone wedding due to COVID-19

England football great David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn and his fiancee Nicola Peltz have reportedly postponed their 2021 wedding by a year due to COVID-19.

According to British tabloid, The Daily Mirror, the couple, who were planning to have two lavish ceremonies in the Cotswolds, UK and Florida, decided to postpone the wedding to 2022 so that they can invite as many guests as they want.

"They originally told close friends to save a date in September 2021. This week, Brooklyn told his mates they've decided to postpone as it's too risky. And they don't want limits on guest numbers," a source told the newspaper.

