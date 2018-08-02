Cabinet approves Bill to restore original provisions of SC/ST Act

national

The LJP, which is an ally of the BJP also threatened to join the 'Bharat Bandh' on August 9 called by the Dalit outfits against the ruling of the top court

Dalits stage a protest during a countrywide strike against an SC order that diluted the SC/ST Act, in Allahabad on April 2. Pic/AFP

Ahead of a nationwide bandh called by the Dalit groups, the Union Cabinet agreed to table the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Bill during the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament to restore the original provisions of the Act, sources said.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the deadline fixed by Dalit organisations and Lok Janshakti Party to overturn the ruling of the Supreme Court in the matter. The LJP, which is an ally of the BJP also threatened to join the 'Bharat Bandh' on August 9 called by the Dalit outfits against the ruling of the top court.

Objections were also raised on the appointment of former Supreme Court judge Justice A K Goel as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairman. Goel is one of the judges under which the judgment of diluting provisions of the SC/ST Act was passed. The Supreme Court in a March 20 ruling had barred immediate arrests in cases registered under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

9 Aug

Day a bharat bandh has been called by Dalit activists

2 Apr

Day Dalits staged a protest against the SC ruling

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever