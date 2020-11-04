CAG nominee not amused by MCA Apex Council's functioning

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) nominee Uday Shinde on Tuesday warned the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) of losing the sanctity of Apex Council meetings over the hush-hush manner in which they recently issued an appointment letter for the post of executive secretary.

MCA secretary (Sanjay Naik) and joint secretary (Shahalam Shaikh) issued an appointment letter to CS Naik, MCA's long-serving CEO, on Monday.

Shinde in his email, accessed by mid-day, on Tuesday said that proper procedure was not followed in this appointment. "I attended the Apex Council meeting held on October 27. This meeting was not videographed, despite a request mailed for the same. In the meeting, it was decided and agreed upon by all to define in detail the various aspects like age and qualifications, duties and emoluments for the post of executive secretary by a committee, preferably consisting of the office-bearers.

"No final decision was taken on the appointment of the executive secretary and as such no name was finalised. If the minutes of the meeting will be misreported in this way then I fear, we will lose the sanctity of the Apex Council meetings," Shinde stated.

MCA treasurer Jagdish Achrekar in an email to the Apex Council members also felt that they "have acted contrary to what was decided in the meeting."

