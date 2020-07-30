Celebrity influencer and Entrepreneur Freddy Huang's travel diaries are MAJOR vacation goals

With Instagram gaining popularity from the past few years, it has become easy to get a sneak peek into your favourite celebrities life. Right from their daily routine to their travel diaries, everything is right out there.

Freddy Huang is an internet sensation and a celebrity influencer who has captivated a lot of fans with his social media game. Owing to his Instagram stardom, Freddy has become a popular face amongst the brand circuit who is best known for his endorsements.

Based in Singapore, Freddy often travels for brand shoots and has visited more than 10 countries in less than 2 years and his Instagram is proof of it. The young star keeps his fans engaged with the glimpses of his day to day life along with travel diaries, giving his fans major vacation goals. He also used the opportunity and created a Youtube channel to upload his travel videos that further became one out of many professions of Freddy Huang.

While endorsing multiple brands, Freddy built his own empire named Freddy Labels, a clothing line and an exclusive handcrafted ready to wear accessories brand for men and women.

