Celebrity makeup artist Florian Hurel accompanies Sara Ali Khan to Dubai for a shoot

Sara Ali Khan winged her way to Dubai for an ad shoot. Accompanying her was celebrity make-up and hairstylist Florian Hurel.

"Sara is now a friend. We have learnt to disagree on something, and still work around it," says Hurel, who spends more time in Mumbai making Bollywood stars look drop-dead gorgeous than in hometown Paris. Not that he is complaining.

Shooting in Dubai made him feel safe, says Hurel. "Dubai is right now the safest and most organised country in the world to me. From the landing to getting out of the airport was super organised we got tested before boarding and once in Dubai at the airport. Dubai is well organised for the pandemic. Shooting there was nice and made me feel safe. We had a British crew," said the makeup artist.

Sara Ali Khan made a comeback to social media after a long break. After the Simmba actress was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau about the drug nexus in Bollywood, she had kept herself away from Instagram. The actress recently shared a promotional post on Instagram for her upcoming film Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

Speaking about Coolie No 1, the film is all set to premiere on the online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on December 25. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav amongst others and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

