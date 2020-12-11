Champions League: Sergio Aguero scores as Manchester City see off Marseille
Sergio Aguero scored on his return from injury as a heavily-rotated Manchester City comfortably saw off Marseille 3-0 to end the French side's hopes of dropping into the Europa League
City had already secured top spot in Champions League Group C and Pep Guardiola took the chance to hand a number of his key players a rest ahead of Saturday's trip to Manchester United in the EPL.
But City's reserves were still far too strong for Marseille, who slipped to a 14th defeat in their last 15 Champions League games, and missed out on the chance to leapfrog Olympiakos into third place in the group.
