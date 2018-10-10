Charvi Saraf joins Kasautii Zindagii Kay

television

Charvi Saraf will be seen recreating the role, which was played by actress Kishwer Merchant in the original series

Charvi Saraf

Naagin 3 actress Charvi Saraf will play actress Erica Fernandes' sister in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay show. She will be seen recreating the role, which was played by actress Kishwer Merchant in the original series.

"I feel thrilled to be a part of this iconic love story. I grew up watching this, so it's nostalgic. I'm playing Shivani, who is Prerna's (Erica) sister. She is a bubbly dreamy girl, aspiring to become an actress," Charvi said in a statement.

Actor Parth Samthaan essays the role of Anurag in the new version of the romantic show. Charvi had earlier featured in TV shows like Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Woh Apna Sa.

