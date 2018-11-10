Child artiste Rudhraksh takes acting lessons from Thor star, Chris Hemsworth

hollywood

As they shoot in Ahmedabad for a Netflix film, child artiste Rudhraksh on taking acting lessons from Thor star

Chris Hemsworth with Rudhraksh Jaiswal. Pic/Instagram

Far away from the hustle and bustle of Bollywood, Avengers star Chris Hemsworth is shooting in Ahmedabad for the Netflix film, Dhaka. As the city remains oblivious to the presence of a Hollywood superstar amidst them, he is busy making new desi friends, including 15-year-old child actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal. "I am living my dream. Chris sir is sweet and down-to-earth. He calls me the little legend," starts off the teenager when we finally get on a call with him.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, the kidnap extraction drama sees Hemsworth play a mercenary, Rake, who is hired to rescue the son of a businessman. Five days into the shoot, Jaiswal says the Hollywood sensation is "an amazing teacher". "He sits for the script reading sessions with me and has taught me voice modulation. He is particular about how lines are delivered and has taught me the importance of getting the pauses right. He does enough rehearsal before the camera starts rolling."



Chris Hemsworth

Ask him how he broke the ice with Hemsworth, and he recounts, "On the first day of the shoot, I was doing my make-up when he came up to me and said, 'Mate, what's up?' I instinctively called him Thor. He gave me a big hug upon hearing that."

Jaiswal adds that unlike his 2015 India trip, Hemsworth is able to experience the country like an insider, this time around. "He is intrigued by Indian customs. I keep filling him in about Bollywood since he doesn't know much about Hindi cinema. He loves eating pizzas, but maintains a strict diet, which is why I don't see him gorging on Indian treats."

Back home, his friends in Mumbai keep requesting him for selfies with the Hollywood star. "I keep sending pictures of Chris sir and mine to them. When I told them that we work out together, they were over the moon," he smiles.

