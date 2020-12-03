Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela to tie the knot on December 9

South Indian actor Niharika Kondidela is tying the knot with beau Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on December 9. For the uninitiated, the actress is the niece of veteran stars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Her wedding card has also gone viral on social media.

But talking about her Instagram post first, she shared an adorable picture with Chaitanya and couldn't wait for the countdown to begin for her big day. Have a look at her post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niharika Konidela (@niharikakonidela)

The about-to-be-groom also shared a lovely picture with his about-to-be-wife and wished for more blurry pictures and crazy nights. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chaitanya Jv (@chaitanya_jv)

And here's a glimpse of the couple's wedding card that has gone viral on social media:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmy Focus (@filmyfocus)

Niharika made her Telugu debut in 2016 with Oka Manasu and her Tamil debut with Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. She's also known for films like Happy Wedding and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Chiranjeevi Tests COVID-Negative, Says The Earlier Result Was False

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news