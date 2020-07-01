Chris Gayle makes musical foray, features in video with Stylo G

Chris Gayle has made an appearance in a music video with Jamaican-English artist Stylo G. Gayle features in a remix of Stylo G's "Too Hot" and a music video for the song was released recently on Youtube. Gayle has a rap verse in the song and mostly talks about his status as one of the biggest cricket stars in the world.

The music video to the original song had been released in April this year. The video was reportedly shot in Gayle's house near St Andrews Hill. Gayle has been promoting the song on his social media handles as well.

Gayle had earlier pulled out of the Carribean Premier League (CPL) citing personal reasons. Darren Sammy, who is the skipper of the St. Lucia Zouks which is the team that Gayle plays for in the league, said that the former West Indies captain will be missed.

"I support and respect his decision, especially as athletes we hardly get time to spend with our families. It is even more important in this COVID situation where Chris has not seen his family for a while," Sammy was quoted as saying by Jamaica-Gleaner.com.

"I would definitely give him my blessings and support and, hopefully, he gets the quality time with his family that I have been getting with my family here in St Lucia."

Gayle, in April, had signed for Zouks as their marquee player and Sammy said it will be difficult for the franchise to replace a player of his calibre who is the highest run-getter in the history of T20 cricket.

"It's always going to be difficult to replace a player of Chris Gayle's calibre, especially the Zouks team, which was so excited to have Chris, who would have brought his experience and match-winning abilities," Sammy said.

"The show still has to go on and, hopefully, we can find someone who can come in and have an impact for us."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever