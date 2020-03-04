Chris Hemsworth on injuring Randeep Hooda during Extraction: He wasn't angry at me

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth had some of the kindest things to say about his upcoming action-drama Extraction co-stars, praising Randeep Hooda for his stillness and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal for his emotional performance in the film.

Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary in the Netflix film, who embarks on a deadly mission when he's enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The film, based on an original script by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo, is scheduled to release on April 24. The film marks the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, who has worked as a stunt coordinator as well as the body double of "Captain America" star Chris Evans.

Randeep Hooda plays a key role in the film, so does Rudhraksh Jaiswal. Hemsworth is confident that the film will appeal to an international audience as it is produced by the Russo Brothers and is set in the Indian subcontinent. "It was something that I haven't seen a lot in this setting. It has some beautiful set pieces and it gave me a chance to work and interact with wonderful people. We had such a great time in India," the actor recalled.

"With Randeep, it's wonderful. Our first introduction was we had three weeks of fighting each other and we both had our fair share of cuts and bruises. And actually a couple of times I nicked him, but it was by accident and I felt very embarrassed," he said describing the intense combat sequences they shot in hot weather.

"He (Randeep) wasn't angry at me," Hemsworth said with a laugh, adding, "He has been great to work with. And then we've had little moments of quiet dialogue." The actor, who shares a lot of screen time with Jaiswal, said the young actor reduced people on the sets to tears with his acting.

"Rudy is amazing. I'm blown away by that kid, the way he takes direction is better than a lot of adults... With all honesty, he had us in tears a number of times. We would be chatting and just out of nowhere he pours his heart out and I'm like, 'I'm not supposed to be upset in this scene'. He will have a big career. He's very talented and just super eager to learn."

The working title of the film was "Dhaka" and that's where most of the action takes place but the production team shot the majority of the scenes in India and then in a street near Bangkok, which was made to resemble a typically chaotic market in Bangladesh.

