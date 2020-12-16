Chris Pine to star in Dungeons and Dragons

Chris Pine is in talks to play the lead role in the upcoming film adaptation of popular fantasy role-playing game, Dungeons and Dragons.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who are on board to direct the film, are also writing the screenplay, which is based on a draft by Michael Gili. Dungeons And Dragons was first adapted into a film in 2000. The film, which starred Justin Whalin, Marlon Wayans and Jeremy Irons, was a flop.

The upcoming version has been in the works for years. It was first being made by Warner Bros with Ansel Elgort being considered for the lead role. The film has moved to Paramount. The studio is co-producing and co-financing the film with Hasbro and eOne and is slated to release on May 27, 2022.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever