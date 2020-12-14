Ciara takes time out from being a mum to make music

National Football League star Russell Wilson's singer wife Ciara can't wait to share her second independent release despite her primary focus is on being a mother to her three children, Future Zahir, six, Sienna Princess, three and Win, four months.

"Life is a balancing act these days with everything, but the music [creates] ...a good moment to let go, to also relax. I'm excited to share it [music] with the world," Ciara told ABC Audio recently.

Ciara revealed that he had to do a bit of juggling. "I've been able to make a little bit with my time [between] not only having to breastfeed and do classes with my kids and work at home," she said.

