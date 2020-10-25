City boss Pep rues dropping points in 1-1 draw v West Ham

Pep Guardiola admitted he cannot guarantee Manchester City will emerge from their slump after Phil Foden came off the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw against West Ham on Saturday. Guardiola's side fell behind to Michail Antonio's superb overhead kick in the first half at the London Stadium. Foden came on at half-time and produced an instant equaliser, but City couldn't deliver the knockout blow and have now won just one of their last four Premier League games.

Injury-hit City, without Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake and Gabriel Jesus, rarely reached peak form in the latest of a growing list of inconsistent displays. While Arsenal and Porto were beaten in their previous two matches, City still don't seem to have completely recovered from their 5-2 thrashing by Leicester last month. "I'm not a guy who can predict the future. We've already dropped seven points, which is a lot," Guardiola said.

"We suffered in the last 10 or 15 minutes of the first half. In the second half we were better and scored early. "We had the chances we needed to win the game, but unfortunately we couldn't score again. We've struggled a lot for many reasons," he added.

Adding to Guardiola's problems, Sergio Aguero suffered a "muscular injury" according to the City boss, who did not know how long his star striker would be sidelined for.

