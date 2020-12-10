Search

CL: Boss Frank Lampard hails Chelsea after 1-1 draw with Krasnodar

Updated: 10 December, 2020 11:44 IST | AFP | London

Frank Lampard praised Chelsea's good progression after Jorginho's penalty rescued a 1-1 draw against Krasnodar in their last Champions League Group E match on Tuesday

Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard praised Chelsea's good progression after Jorginho's penalty rescued a 1-1 draw against Krasnodar in their last Champions League Group E match on Tuesday. Lampard's side had already qualified for the Last 16 as group winners after beating Sevilla 4-0 last week.

“I liked the discipline of the team. I'm very pleased. We wanted to win but that wasn't to be,” Lampard said. “Everyone was good. There weren't outstanding performances but I asked the lads to be professional and they were,” he added.

First Published: 10 December, 2020 10:26 IST

