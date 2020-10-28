CL: COVID-struck Cristiano Ronaldo unsure for clash vs Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo remains uncertain to take on Lionel Messi's Barcelona on Wednesday as he recovers from COVID-19, Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said on the eve of the match in Turin. Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago while playing with Portugal, and has been in self-isolation since returning to Italy. "Ronaldo had a test like everyone else, this evening [Tuesday] we will have the definitive result," Pirlo told a press conference in Turin before the Champions League Group G game.



"For now it's all on the high seas, when the final result comes everything will be clearer." According to UEFA rules Ronaldo, 35, will need to test negative late on Tuesday, 24 hours before being allowed to feature. "Tomorrow [Wednesday] morning we will count the number of players available," continued Pirlo. "Depending on the result, we'll see what we do. It's not easy to play an entire game after 15 days of inactivity."



Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo, who has no symptoms, has missed three games including his side's 2-0 Champions League win at Dynamo Kiev last week. The clash would be the first between Ronaldo and Messi since the Portugal forward left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018. "For 15 years, Messi and Ronaldo have done great things," said former Italy and Juventus midfielder Pirlo. "For the first time, I'll be taking on Messi as a coach, I'll treat him with the enormous respect that he deserves."

Messi, 33, has featured in four victorious campaigns for Barcelona, while Ronaldo has won the Champions League five times, four with Real Madrid and once with Manchester United. Messi has six Ballon d'Or titles with Ronaldo claiming five. However Ronaldo has 130 Champions league goals to Messi's 116.

