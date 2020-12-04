Cristiano Ronaldo scores 750th career goal as Juventus rout Kyiv 3-0

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th career goal to help Juventus beat Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 and leave his team with a chance of securing top spot in its Champions League group. Ronaldo scored Juve’s second goal and also hit the bar after Federico Chiesa opened the scoring in the first half. Alvaro Morata completed the scoring.

Juventus remained second in Group G, three points behind Barcelona after the Catalan club won 3-0 at Ferencváros. Both clubs had already sealed qualification to Last 16 but a win for Juventus at

Barcelona in the final round next week could see the Bianconeri snatch top spot.

The result and performance will ease some of the pressure on Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo. The former Juventus player is a few months into his first coaching job and has come in for criticism after several disappointing displays from his team. "I’m young and I know I have to improve like my players, but I’ll go ahead with my work," Pirlo said.

"I feel ready for the match at Barcelona, those were the easiest games to play in and I think they will be the same as a coach. Certain matches change your season in terms of confidence, we’re going there to win." Juventus had rested Ronaldo this past weekend and was held to a disappointing draw at Benevento in Serie A but made a big impact on his return.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news