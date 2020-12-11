CL: Karim Benzema double powers Real Madrid into Last 16

Karim Benzema netted two identical headers to secure Real Madrid a place in the Champions League Last 16 with a 2-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wednesday, easing the pressure on coach Zinedine Zidane. Madrid started in third place, at risk of failing to qualify from the group stage for the first time in their history, but delivered an assured performance.

Madrid finished as group winners on 10 points, ahead of runners-up Gladbach on eight, as Shakhtar and Inter drew 0-0 in the other Group B clash. "It was a good game for us," Benzema said. "Each match is a final and I think that if we always play how we did today, no team can hurt us. This was a difficult game, we started it well and with the desire to show that we are the best," he added.

Other results

>> Bayern 2-0 Lokomotiv

>> Salzburg 0-2 Atletico

>> Inter 0-0 Shakhtar

>> Midtjylland 1-1 Liverpool

