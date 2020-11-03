CL: Kimmich is Bayern's driving force as champions face Salzburg

With Bastian Schweinsteiger as his role model, Joshua Kimmich is following in his idol's footsteps at Bayern Munich by becoming the driving force of the European champions.

Kimmich will be at the heart of Bayern's midfield on Tuesday when they make the trip over the Alps to face Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.

Kimmich has evolved from a right-back into an uncompromising defensive midfielder, whose full-blooded challenges often win back possession to counter-attack. After Bayern conceded an equaliser at Lokomotiv Moscow last Tuesday, it was Kimmich who stepped up and hit the second-half winner from outside the area.

The 2-1 victory in Moscow preserved Bayern's 13-match winning streak in the Champions League and for head coach Hansi Flick, Kimmich sums up Bayern's fighting spirit. "His mentality is very special. He is well on his way to being one of the players that shape this club," said Flick after Kimmich scored the winner in September's German Super Cup.

His competitive nature makes Flick think twice about resting Kimmich. "I have to expect he'll be angry," Flick admitted. "He always wants to be on the pitch."

