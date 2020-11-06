CL: Lionel Messi makes his mark in Barcelona's 2-1 win over Dynamo

Lionel Messi scored in his 150th European competition appearance as Barcelona beat Dynamo Kiev 2-1 in the Champions League. Messi converted a penalty in the fifth minute at an empty Camp Nou on Wednesday after he had earned a foul when he was crunched between two Dynamo defenders whi dribbling into the box. It was goal No. 121 for the Argentina forward in 146 Champions League games and four European Super Cup appearances combined. Gerard Pique added a second goal for the Spanish hosts with a header in the 65th. Dynamo forward Viktor Tsygankov pulled one back with 15 minutes to go.

Ronald Koeman's Barcelona leads Group G with nine points from three wins. Juventus has six points after Álvaro Morata scored twice in a 4-1 win at Ferencvaros. Dynamo and Ferencvaros have one point each. Dynamo played with a squad depleted by COVID-19. The Ukrainian side said nine players—including its two main goalkeepers—tested positive ahead of the team's trip to Spain.

Barcelona also got a stellar performance from goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen, who showed he had not lost his reflexes in his first match of the season since undergoing right knee surgery in August. "It was important for me to win this game," Ter Stegen said. "I was eager to get back on the field and do what I love. They had several chances, and we will have to talk about them and find how to improve, but other than that I think we played a good match."

