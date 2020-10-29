CL: Lokomotiv nearly derail champions Bayern Munich

Match-winner Joshua Kimmich admitted holders Bayern Munich were made to work for their 2-1 win at Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday which secured a record 13th straight Champions League victory for the German giants. After Leon Goretzka gave Bayern an early lead in Russia, Lokomotiv equalised when midfielder Anton Miranchuk finished off a counter-attack on 70 minutes. However, midfielder Kimmich made sure Bayern stayed top of their group when he turned just outside the area and fired a superb strike into the bottom corner on 79 minutes.

"We had to work hard for the victory," Kimmich said. "They didn't do badly, but we still should have decided the game earlier. They had some dangerous counters, but in the end we are happy to win despite not being at our best." Bayern took the lead with a goal created by France internationals Corentin Tolisso who passed across the penalty area to Benjamin Pavard, whose cushioned volley picked out Goretzka to head inside the near post on 13 minutes.

Lokomotiv grabbed the deserved equaliser when Ze Luis burst free down the right and squared to Miranchuk who turned home. Later Kimmich received the ball outside the penalty area, taking one touch to control and drive home the winner.

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer said the team's belief got them through. "We always believe in ourselves," Neuer said. "We've shown the spirit in our team over the last few weeks and months, but we can't rely on that. You could see it wasn't easy tonight."

