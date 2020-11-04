CL: Nothing Messi here, claims Barcelona boss

Ronald Koeman has denied suggestions Lionel Messi is difficult to manage, insisting he has a good relationship with Barcelona's captain. In an interview published in El Pais on Sunday, former Barca coach Quique Setien said he found it hard to handle Messi during his brief spell in charge last season. "There are players that aren't easy to manage, and Leo is one of them," Setien said. "I can't do anything if those at the club have accepted him for how he is and haven't changed him for years."

Leo is best in the world

But Koeman defended Messi when Setien's comments were put to him in a press conference on Tuesday. "Everyone has their opinion and I respect that but I can only say that Messi is a very, very good player, the best in the world. I see his ambition, his character but he is not a player I have difficulty managing. Every coach is different but for me he is the captain and I talk to him every week about things in the dressing room and on the pitch and there is a good relationship. I don't agree [with Setien] but I respect his opinion and what he has experienced."



Ronald Koeman

Barcelona face Dynamo Kiev tonight in the Champions League, where their strong start in Group G has brought some relief from their poor form in La Liga. Koeman's side sit top of the group after beating Juventus and Ferencvaros but in La Liga, they are 12th, having not won any of their last four games.

Room for improvement

"I understand the criticism. Two points from the last four games is not good and it is normal for criticism to come. I accept it and keep working to improve things," said Koeman.

