CL: PSG, Basaksehir players stage walk-out over racist remark

BasaksehirÃ¢Â€Â™s assistant manager (right) argues with the fourth official (left) on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir staged an unprecedented joint walk-out over alleged racism by a Champions League match official on Tuesday, prompting UEFA to suspend the game and launch an investigation.

Both teams left the pitch after a lengthy touchline row which erupted when the Romanian fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu, appeared to describe Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo, the former Cameroon international, as black, or negru in Romanian.

The group game in Paris, which was goalless at the time, was suspended and will resume where it left off, in the 14th minute, with a different set of match officials.

The row blew up after Webo was shown a red card. TV microphones in the empty Parc des Princes stadium then picked up a furious Webo repeatedly asking why a racist term had been used to describe him.

In the exchange in question between the all-Romanian officiating team, Coltescu said: "The black one over there. This is not possible. Go and identify him. That guy, the black one."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news